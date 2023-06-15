"Dana needed a tax write off" - Aljamain Sterling draws fire from fans for Lamborghini gift from the UFC president 

It seems like Dana White is trying to appease UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling by buying him a Lamborghini. However, it feels like fans are always going after Sterling even if good things happen to him.

Soon after news broke of the company president gifting the 135-pound champion a car, fans posted some pretty hilarious responses, going after both White and Aljamain Sterling. One fan posted that Dana White needed a tax write-off, hence he bought Sterling the car:

"Dana needed a tax write off and it was just convenient for him to give Aljo that 'gift'"

Another fan stated that White must have snipped off the brakes before gifting the car.

Meanwhile, one fan expressed anger at White for not paying fighters enough and instead buying them expensive gifts.

'Funk Master' appeared in an interview with The Schmo to talk about the expensive gift that Dana White bought for him. The bantamweight champion said:

"He did [come through for me]. He's a man of his word. It's a pretty damn nice car, I'll tell you that much."

Aljamain Sterling and Dana White were involved in a 'cold war' of sorts. The champion felt underappreciated by the company president, given that he was asked to fight again at UFC 292 after defending his belt against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Just three months out from fighting Cejudo, Sterling will find himself defending his title for the fourth time against the No.2-ranked Sean O'Malley in August.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley: Which bantamweight will reign supreme?

Sean O'Malley has had one of the most spectacular rises to the top, having put together an impressive UFC record of 8-1(1 NC). 'Sugar' broke into the scene in 2017 on 'Dana White's Contender Series' season 2. He faced Alfred Khashakyan and knocked him out in the first round.

Sterling has a similar record to Sean O'Malley, where he has only one loss and one no-contest bout in his career. However, compared to O'Malley, Sterling has more fights under his belt.

This is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, where Sterling has the superior grappling and O'Malley is the better striker. If the champion can get this fight to the ground, there is a high chance of him winning this bout. Meanwhile, O'Malley's best shot at victory is to use his range to keep Sterling at bay and pick his shots.

