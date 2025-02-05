"Dana should be thrilled" - Fans react as Sean Strickland hilariously rematches a fan at the UFC 312 open workouts

One of the unique characteristics of Sean Strickland is that he trains and fights almost the same. As streamer Sneako and many others have experienced, Strickland doesn't hold back if he's sparring with a professional or an amateur.

Incidentally, the fan who sparred with 'Tarzan' at UFC 293 open workouts did the same before UFC 312. The Aussie fan showed a good account of himself in 2023, but this time a body shot or low blow from the former middleweight champion dropped him to his knees.

Unlike the first time, Strickland seemed passive this time around. However, before he could be overly aggressive, head coach Eric Nicksick stepped in to separate the UFC middleweight fighter and the fan.

The clip of the sparring session went viral on social media, with fight fans having a lot to say about it.

One of the fans commented:

"Dana should be thrilled😂"

Another fan subtly trolled Strickland's fighting style, which many, including his upcoming opponent Dricus du Plessis, have labeled as too defensive.

"Bro goes harder against his fans than actual fights 😂"

A fan appeared to praise the former middleweight champion, commenting:

"Sean’s a real one"

Check out the reactions below:

Fan reactions screenshot [Screenshots courtesy @homeoffight on Instagram]

Fan reactions screenshot [Screenshots courtesy @Home_of_Fight on X]

Dana White previews Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Dana White recently appeared on Straight Talk with Mark Bouris with Chris Minns, the current premier of New South Wales. On the podcast, White previewed the UFC 312 main event fight upon insistence from Bouris.

The UFC CEO praised Sean Strickland's fighting style but seemed impressed by Dricus du Plessis' training camp, who had come two weeks earlier to acclimate to the conditions in Australia:

"When he[Sean Strickland] gets into the Octagon, he's got a very, very good style. Nice jab, always stays composed. I ran into du Plessis in the elevator at the hotel, and his coach. They were telling me, I mean, these guys do everything right".

White added:

"They're actually really smart in how they approach everything. He got here, I'll give you an example, he got here over two weeks ago to acclimate to the time and all the other things".

The UFC CEO also pointed out that Ronda Rousey arrived three days before her fight in Australia at UFC 193 against Holly Holm, eventually losing via knockout.

Check out Dana White's comments below (12:03):

