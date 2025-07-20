"Dana wasn’t letting that happen" - Fans upset over Lil Wayne not performing during Dustin Poirier's UFC 318 walkout 

Dustin Poirier's retirement fight in the UFC has concluded. However, fans raised issues that Lil Wayne did not perform while accompanying Poirier to the octagon.'The Diamond' was hoping for a positive outcome in his final fight at UFC 318 but was ultimately defeated by Max Holloway via unanimous decision.Among the various topics that generated buzz during the event, many netizens were particularly disappointed that, although Wayne walked Poirier to the octagon, he did not deliver a live performance.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @Happy_Punch's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;He was never performing anything, Dana wasn’t letting that happen.&quot;UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo also expressed his disappointment and wrote:&quot;Thought lil Wayne was gonna be rapping dawg 😒&quot;Others commented:&quot;They've never let anyone perform, why you think tonight gonna be any different?&quot;&quot;They don’t let no one perform. So I’m sure Way&quot;&quot;UFC be like: 'We respect your art, but not enough to let you do it on camera.📵 😆&quot;&quot;Copyright, my guess lol or the UFC didn’t wanna pay him.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]When Dustin Poirier explained the reason for involving Lil Wayne in his last UFC walkoutDustin Poirier made his UFC debut in 2011 against Josh Grispi. For that fight, he walked out to a song by fellow Louisiana native Lil Wayne. As Poirier approached his retirement fight, he mentioned that he would like to walk out to a Lil Wayne song again for his last UFC match.A few months ago, during a conversation with Ariel Helwani, 'The Diamond' stated:&quot;Dude, I might stick with the same mashup I did in Jersey, I don't know, but I was thinking... Here's the thing, I was thinking [for] my first fight in the UFC when I fought Josh Grispi, I walked out to Lil Wayne. If Lil Wayne wants to walk me out in New Orleans... I'll walk out to Lil Wayne on my last fight. Switch up to James Brown.&quot;Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below: