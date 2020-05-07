Dana White addresses rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal 

Will the McGregor-Masvidal match up come to fruition?

Dana White has made it quite clear that Jorge Masvidal's next fight won't be against Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. While the UFC frontman admitted that Usman vs. Masvidal is a pretty obvious fight to make at the moment, White said that it's unlikely that the pair will throw down inside the Octagon this year.

Options galore for Masvidal, says Dana White

Speaking to Jim Rome, White said that there are a lot of options for Masvidal to explore at the moment, given that he is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC right now.

“The obvious fight for Masvidal is Usman. That’s the fight. He should be fighting for the title against Usman. I don’t know right now. There’s a lot of options for that guy.”

While the fight against Usman still remains a possibility for Masvidal, the name that has been doing the rounds as Gamebred's suitor is former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

Masvidal previously expressed the desire to fight the Irishman in a blockbuster matchup; with White announcing that reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, the possibility of McGregor fighting Masvidal is high. During a recent appearance on the “Menace and the Man” podcast, White addressed the rumor of a fight between the pair.

“People are writing stories like I said yesterday that we’re going to do Conor vs. Masvidal. I never said that. The guys that I was doing an interview with were pushing me on that fight and I’m like yeah it’s interesting. Anything is possible. I didn’t say that was the fight that was going to happen. People are writing that today but not true.”