Dana White has allegedly promised to strip Leon Edwards of the Welterweight Championship if he refuses to fight Colby Covington

Much has been made of Colby Covington being slated to challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title sometime later this year. Edwards has stated that he will not grant Covington a title shot because he hasn't, in the champion's opinion, earned it. UFC boss Dana White, however, has time and again stated that Covington will get the next shot.

Since the fight hasn't been officially announced yet, fans have been confused as to who will have the ultimate say. According to Covington, Edwards will not really have a choice and will either have to accept the fight or will be stripped by the UFC.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington said:

"When you become the champion of this company, like I've done, you fight the next contender in line. You're a placeholder now, you're not a real champion. A real champion would face every contender. The fact that you're trying to pick and choose easy fights...yeah, I know you wanted to fight street Judas Masvidal so bad. Don't worry, after I beat you, you can fight Jorge on the prelims. I'm not surprised...he knows I'm the hardest match-up he's ever gonna have, and he knows I'm coming to take everything he worked for. (9:20)"

Covington also implied that the UFC would strip Edwards if the Englishman refuses to fight him, stating:

"I was with Dana White, UFC, Hunter Campbell, and all of those guys...I took them out in Miami because I'm the king of Miami, and I had to show them proper hospitality. If he doesn't wanna fight, I've already been assured that that's okay, they'll just strip him, and I'm next in line. Dana has assured me I'm fighting him this summer. (12:24)"

Watch as Covington speaks to Submission Radio on the Leon Edwards matchup:

Colby Covington looks to capture welterweight gold against Leon Edwards

Colby Covington weighed in as the replacement fighter for Usman vs Edwards 3, and ever since returned from a media hiatus to launch an all-out attack on Leon Edwards.

After Leon Edwards defeated Usman to defend his belt, Dana White announced that Covington would be next in line. Edwards was vocal about his unwillingness to fight Covington, but all signs point towards the fight being scheduled for July.

Check out Covington's latest Tweet, all but confirming the bout for July:

See you in July junior.



🦅 Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it.See you in July junior. Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it. See you in July junior. 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 https://t.co/nGLhgUsPHx

