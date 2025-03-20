"Dana White already trying to get the belt off him" - Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev drops warning in next fight update 10 days after Alex Pereira win

Magomed Ankalaev recently made a startling revelation about his first title defense and sent fans into a frenzy. The new UFC light heavyweight champion took to social media to announce that he had accepted a fight offer and hoped that his proposed opponent would also sign on the dotted line.

Earlier this month, Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313 and won the 205-pound title. Just ten days after his title win, it appears the Dagestani fighter has his next assignment. In an X post, Ankalaev wrote:

"I have a date, and I accepted already, I hope my opponent will accept too. This time, there will be no five rounds, I don't get paid by the hour. #BigANK"

After @ChampRDS shared the quotes in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to issue their reactions.

One fan joked about Dana White potentially trying to get the light heavyweight championship away from Ankalaev and wrote:

"Dana already trying to get the belt off him."

Another fan wrote:

"Much respect to Magomed for taking the rematch this quickly."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

UFC bantamweight star lauds Magomed Ankalaev for standup display against Alex Pereira

Cory Sandhagen recently shared his thoughts on Magomed Ankalaev's performance against Alex Pereira at UFC 313 and holding his own against one of the best strikers in the promotion.

In an interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, the UFC bantamweight broke down Ankalaev's title-winning performance at UFC 313 and stated:

"Ankalaev kind of showed it in the fourth [round]. If he wanted to and needed to, he could just pin Pereira against the fence and win like that. But Ankalaev showed that he's willing to win in more exciting ways, which I think is cool."

Sandhagen continued:

To me, that fourth round said a lot because it was like, 'Hey man, if I want to do this to you, I can. The only reason I'm striking with you is just because I want the fans to have a good time.' I thought that was really cool on Ankalaev's part."

Catch Cory Sandhagen's comments below (12:45):

