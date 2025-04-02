  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dana White announces UFC 316 main and co-main events featuring Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison

Dana White announces UFC 316 main and co-main events featuring Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Apr 02, 2025 02:53 GMT
Dana White announces UFC 316 featuring Sean O
Dana White announced the UFC 316 card featuring Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, and more [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Headlining the event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will face former champ Sean O'Malley for the second time since UFC 306 at The Sphere.

Ad

The 55-year-old also announced Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison as the co-main event for the women's bantamweight division. The Spokane native is scheduled to defend her title against the Olympic gold medalist in her second championship reign.

In an exciting video, White said:

"Merab is looking for his second title defense after a dominant performance against Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab is on a 12-fight win streak. He has beat former champions like [Sean] O'Malley, [Henry] Cejudo, [Petr]Yan, [José] Aldo, and he holds the UFC bantamweight records for win-streak, most takedowns landed, and total control time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

White continued:

"Peña is 'The Ultimate Fighter season 18' winner. Has wins over former champions Raquel Pennington, and the GOAT Amanda Nunes."
Ad

UFC 306 Riyadh Season witnessed Dvalishvili's performance against then-champion O'Malley. After emerging victorious via a unanimous decision, the Georgian contender is scheduled to defend it against 'Suga' for the second time.

Dana White announces replacement for UFC Kansas City

Apart from UFC 316, Dana White also announced Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City. The originally scheduled fight between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree had to be canceled due to an injury from 'Sweet Dreams.'

Ad

After his loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov, Garry looks for a redemption fight. Although Prates is currently an undefeated contender in the UFC, the Irishman predicts to break the record on April 26. On an Instagram live session, the 55-year-old CEO had this to say:

"The new main event for Kansas City is gonna be five rounds, between Ian Garry and Carlos Prates. Prates came off the Contender Series, undefeated since coming into the UFC, he is on an 11-fight win streak, with ten straight knockouts. This guy is an absolute beast."
Ad

White continued:

"What I love about this fight, other than its a great fight was Ian Garry's mentality going into this fight. He believes that Prates is the most dangerous guy in the division, and he loved the matchup. He wanted this fight."

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:30):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी