Dana White answers if Jon Jones' latest demand for Tom Aspinall fight could lead to Francis Ngannou-type friction

Dana White recently addressed whether Jon Jones’ latest demands for a fight with Tom Aspinall could lead to the same issues that arose during contract negotiations with Francis Ngannou. Ngannou left the UFC after disputes over pay and contract terms, ultimately signing with the PFL and making a victorious debut.

Following his UFC 309 win over Stipe Miocic, Jones hinted at wanting re-negotiations for a potential bout with Aspinall. The 31-year-old interim heavyweight champion is considered a formidable opponent for 'Bones'.

Having pursued an undisputed title fight, Aspinall is the clear frontrunner, but Jones’ comments suggest financial terms may play a pivotal role in making the fight happen.

Check out Jon Jones' comments on the matter below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Dana White addressed concerns about the potential fight and Jones' demands during the UFC 309 post-fight presser, stating:

"He [Jones] has always been well compensated... I would never put his total purse number out there, but it's f**king massive. The number that he went over tonight, he's made a lot of money."

White seemed optimistic about keeping negotiations smooth, emphasizing that Jones’ financial demands have consistently been met.

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Jon Jones earns Performance of the Night bonus for UFC 309

UFC 309 delivered an unforgettable night at Madison Square Garden, with Jon Jones headlining the event in a dominant victory over Stipe Miocic to retain his heavyweight title. The card proved highly lucrative, generating a $16.6 million live gate, making it the second-largest in MSG history and the fourth-biggest in UFC history.

Jones claimed a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his third-round TKO win. The champion controlled the fight from the outset, utilizing ground dominance in the first round and showcasing his precision striking in the second.

The decisive moment came in the third round when Jones landed a spinning back kick to the body, followed by relentless ground-and-pound. With this victory, Jones became one of the few UFC fighters to successfully defend titles in two divisions, joining Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, and Henry Cejudo.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback