Dana White awards UFC contracts with $25K bonuses to both Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin for "one of the greatest fights" in DWCS history

Dana White recently commended Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin for their exceptional performance against each other in the latest installment of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). Both fighters were notably awarded UFC contracts along with a $25K bonus.Martinetti and Vologdin threw down in a three-round bantamweight fight at DWCS 85 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. After an action-packed bout, Martinetti got his hand raised via unanimous decision. In the aftermath, both fighters were rewarded for their incredible effort with UFC contracts and received an additional $25,000 as a bonus. Speaking to Laura Sanko in a post-fight interview, White said:&quot;We're sending both these kids to the hospital. It's one of the greatest fights I've ever seen in Contender Series history. I'm signing both of them, and we don't do this, but I'm giving them both $25,000 bonuses, too.&quot;Martinetti is a 30-year-old Ecuadorian fighter with a professional record of 17-1 and is on an impressive 15-fight win streak. Meanwhile, Vologdin is a 25-year-old Russian fighter with a 12-4-1 record.Fans react to Dana White awarding Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin UFC contracts with bonusesAfter the UFC shared a clip of Dana White announcing his rewards for Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin for their incredible DWCS 85 performances via an X post, many fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.Given the barnburner that Martinetti and Vologdin put on, it's no surprise that most fans were glad to see their efforts bear fruit.One fan wrote:&quot;Legendary performance, legendary payout! Love seeing talent get its deserved reward.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Those guys deserve it. It was a fight to the finish. Both guys throwing bombs and everything, including the kitchen sinks at each other.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @ufc on X