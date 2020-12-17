Dana White backs Jon Jones in the UFC heavyweight division: 'He's ready'

UFC president Dana White has chimed in with his views on Jon Jones moving from the light heavyweight division to the heavyweight division.

Dana White thinks Jon Jones is ready for the UFC heavyweight division

Speaking to BT Sport, UFC president Dana White opened up on a myriad of topics. Amongst those topics was Jon Jones’ much-awaited debut in the UFC heavyweight division that’s likely to take place in 2021.

Dana White had words of high praise for Jon Jones and is seemingly looking forward to the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s heavyweight debut. White stated:

“I’m trying to think of how long Jon Jones has been in the UFC now. It’s (been), you know, ten-plus years. Jon Jones and I had the best conversation we’ve ever had, about a week ago. And, yeah, he’s ready. He’s ready to come back. His head’s in the right place. And he and I are in a really good place.”

Additionally, with regard to whether Jon Jones would be accorded a shot at the UFC heavyweight title in his debut matchup in the heavyweight division, Dana White said:

“Yeah, no, he (Jon Jones) doesn’t get to jump over Francis (Ngannou) and fight for the title. I don’t know what we’re going to do (with Jon Jones) yet or how it’s gonna play out, but we’re working on it.”

Furthermore, Dana White was questioned about Jon Jones’ recent statements wherein Jones had claimed that his opponents at light heavyweight didn’t intimidate him anymore.

Jones had suggested that this lack of fear he had in recent times for his opponents in the light heavyweight division adversely affected his performances. With regard to whether he thought we would get to see a reinvigorated version of Jon Jones at heavyweight, Dana White stated:

“I do. I think that he’s excited for this challenge. And you know, he’s excited to cement his legacy as the greatest to ever do it.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jon Jones has his sights set on the heavyweight title and the honor of being called GOAT

Jon Jones has emphasized that the motive behind his move to heavyweight is to win the UFC heavyweight title and cement his legacy as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Regardless, the heavyweight division in all of combat sports – be it MMA, boxing, kickboxing, etc. – is considered to be an extremely dangerous weight class. This, in turn, has piqued the interest of the MMA world as to how Jon Jones would fare in this weight class.

The UFC heavyweight title is currently held by Stipe Miocic, who is likely to defend it against Francis Ngannou in 2021.

