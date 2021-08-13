When Dana White was banned from a Las Vegas casino for displaying extraordinary skills in blackjack

Apart from successfully running the biggest MMA promotion in the world, UFC president Dana White also knows a few other ways to make money.

The 52-year-old possesses a penchant for blackjack and, with his extraordinary skills, has made millions from the card game.

But this unusual talent has also led to White being banned from casinos as the UFC kingpin, on several occasions, has won millions of dollars via gambling.

In 2014, White won more than $2 million at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas over the course of three months. This concerned the management of the casino, who then gifted him a championship belt along with a note asking the 52-year-old to never return to the place.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan also discussed Dana White's extraordinary gambling skills on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

"Dana White is a notorious gambler, but he wins millions of dollars sometimes. I think he said he lost as much as one million dollars and he's won as much as seven million in a night... They've banned him from a bunch of casinos because he's really good at blackjack," said Joe Rogan on his podcast.

In the video, you can also see Dana White talking about the banning incident on the phone and later with his friends.

"I'm done at the Palms. I knew this call was coming. Just got the walking papers from the Palms."

Upon being asked about the number of casinos he has been banned from, White said:

"That's three [casinos]. That's actually four, if you count the same casino twice."

2014 was not the first time Dana White has been banned from the Palms Casino Resort.

In 2012, White's betting limit was reduced to half the original amount due to him winning large sums of money. This irked the 52-year-old, who decided to boycott the place from that point on.

Nearly two years later, White made his return to the casino after Dan Lee, the chief executive of the Palms, sent him an expensive bottle of wine worth around $5,000.

Dana White does not like betting on sports

Dana White recently revealed that he is not a big fan of betting on sports as he once lost $1 million on a fight between Jermain Taylor and Kelly Pavlik.

“The biggest sports bet? $1 million. I lost. I f***ing hate betting on sports. Hate it, hate it. Remember Jermain Taylor, the boxer? Good looking f***ing kid came up through the Olympics and married the volleyball player. He fought that white kid and I thought Jermain Taylor was going to kill him. Jermain Taylor got destroyed. I was in Cabo, relaxing having fun. That ruined my fun. Ruined my whole trip,” Dana White said.

