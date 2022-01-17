Dana White and Bob Arum beef: What did the UFC president say about the Top Rank promoter?

Dana White recently found himself in the midst of a legal battle that is raging between Terence Crawford and Bob Arum. A set of quotes from him were included in a lawsuit that the welterweight boxing star filed against the Top Rank supremo.

White's quotes were from a press conference back in 2020. White berated Bob Arum for refusing to pay his fighters like Terence Crawford, calling him a "f***ing piece of shit."

White also slammed Bob Arum for publicly criticizing Crawford. He focused on Arum's comments about being able to buy a house in Beverly Hills using all the money that he had lost because of 'Bud'.

As far as White was concerned, Arum was wrong to snub Crawford and brand him a fighter who was not a good box office draw. Here's what the UFC president said about Bob Arum and Terence Crawford at a Dana White's Contender Series press conference.

"You imagine if I had said that? Are you f***ing kidding me? You guys would murder me if I said that. I'd never hear the end of that. That's what you [Bob Arum] do. That's not his [Terence Crawford] f***ing problem. That's your problem. His problem isn't to figure out how you make money. You f***ing signed a deal with this kid. Your job is to promote him."

In the lawsuit, Crawford alleged that the promoter's "revolting racial bias" stunted his success in the realm of boxing.

Crawford famously parted ways with Bob Arum's Top Rank back in November 2021, hoping to explore free agency and bolster his chances of landing a mega-fight against Errol Spence Jr.

The lawsuit, filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Nevada, suggests that the same issues are prevalent across Arum's organization.

Dana White reacts to being cited in Terence Crawford's lawsuit

During an appearance at the UFC Vegas 46 post-fight press conference this past weekend, White reacted to his inclusion in Terence Crawford's lawsuit against the 90-year-old promoter:

"Well, they could have pulled a lot of f***ing quotes from me about Bob Arum. They just chose that one. There's got to be a 10-page list of quotes from me about Bob Arum."

White gladly stood by what he had said when asked whether he was happy with the quote he made about the Top Rank supremo.

