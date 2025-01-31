Dana White breaks silence on GFL "burning real cash" to hire Tony Ferguson and other ex-UFC stars: "I don’t consider any combat sports my competition"

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on the GFL spending big bucks on signing MMA legends like Tony Ferguson and Chris Weidman. The UFC CEO dismissed any notions that the new promotion threatened his company and reiterated that he's focused on competing with other sporting leagues, such as the NBA, the NFL, and the movies.

The GFL is a newly formed MMA promotion that recently held a complete draft process for 120 fighters across ten weight classes. Some notable names involved in the GFL include Cain Velasquez, Wanderlei Silva, Lyoto Machida, Tyron Woodley, Holly Holm, and Yoel Romero.

While many are excited about a new player making moves in the mixed martial arts space, White isn't too concerned with what they do. During a recent Power Slap presser, White was asked about the GFL's spending. He replied:

"I don’t think it’s blowing smoke, I think these guys are burning real cash. These guys are throwing a lot of money around, and I love it. Good for the fighters, it’s good for them. I don’t know anything about him or what their business plan is, but no, I don’t consider any combat sports my competition. My competition is the NFL, college football, soccer, big movies that come out on Saturday. I don’t look at other combat sports and look at them as competitors.”

Dana White sounds off on Bryce Mitchell's comments about WW2 genocidal dictator

Dana White recently went scorched earth on Bryce Mitchell after the Arkansas native made some extremely controversial statements about Adolf H*tler. Mitchell went on a podcast where he defended the WW2 dictator and denied the holocaust happening.

In the same Power Slap presser, White addressed Mitchell's diatribe and slammed the UFC featherweight for his comments. Slammed Mitchell as "one of the dumbest human beings" around, White said:

"I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant shit said over the years, but this is probably the worst... In its entirety, you’re talking about a war that resulted in 15 million military deaths and 45 million civilian deaths. That doesn’t include at least another 25 million soldiers that were wounded... Second of all, H*tler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron."

White continued:

"For all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television... You know where I am with free speech. We’re disgusted by it. I think he’s literally one of the dumbest human beings."

