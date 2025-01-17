"Dana White can’t stop it," "Rigged already" - Fans react as Logan Paul shares honest opinion on $500M fight after phone call with Conor McGregor

Logan Paul recently sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a snippet of his conversation with Conor McGregor regarding a potential boxing match in India. Apart from that, Paul also shared his thoughts on possibly facing the Irishman in the square circle.

In a recent vlog, Paul shared a clip of his phone conversation with the former two-division UFC champion. McGregor was optimistic about the boxing match materializing and said:

"This can happen, my man, for real. This can and will happen."

After their chat, Paul shared his take on the fight going down and spoke to WWE writer Rob Fee about the same. He said:

"If Conor McGregor wants to fight, we are running it. It’s an epic fight. It would be something I would step away from WWE for a second to go do. $250 million, Rob. $250 million, Rob. I have to take that. Unless Nick Khan matches that, I’ll stay in the WWE... I think he’s trying to pressure Dana [[White] into making it happen because he’s owned by the UFC. Like he can’t do f*cking sh*t, let alone fight without them knowing."

After @ChampRDS shared a clip from Paul's vlog in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Dana White can't stop it."

Another asked:

"Rigged already?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Dana White on a potential Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor boxing match

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul potentially facing Conor McGregor in a boxing match. The UFC CEO wasn't keen on letting his biggest superstar compete outside the promotion, considering the Irishman's exclusive contract with it, and hinted at when he might make his octagon return.

Speaking on the Pardon My Take show, White fielded questions about McGregor fighting Paul in the squared circle and dismissed the possibility. When asked if it could happen, White replied:

"No. [On McGregor's UFC return] Eventually. Hopefully, Conor McGregor returns in the fall this year."

