Dana White celebrates Khloé Kardashian’s podcast rise after unexpected cameo on record-breaking show

Dana White has extended his support for Khloé Kardashian’s podcast aspirations following his appearance on her show. Notably, the show, which debuted earlier this year and already has 14 episodes, becoming an instant success with over 121 million video views and 425 million impressions on X.

Ad

In a recent episode of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Kardashian had White as a guest in an almost 45 minutes long video, where the two discussed a variety of topics inlcuding parenting, MMA and many more.

In response to Kardashian's entry into the podcasting scene, with such great numbers, White posted an Instagram story and issued a congratulatory message, writing:

''Congrats @khloekardashian Keep kickin as*s!!”''

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Screenshots of Dana White's Instagram story

During their conversation, White expressed his thoughts on what he believes makes mixed martial arts such a fascinating sport that draws interest from people worldwide, saying:

Ad

''It's just something inside us as human beings. We get fighting and we like it, and we are fascinated by who the toughest person in the world is. We are all drawn to it, and I mean, if you think of [Mike] Tyson in his peak, when that guy would walk into a room, the whole place would go, 'Holy sh*t, there's Mike Tyson.' No other sport has that."

Ad

The UFC CEO then went on to highlight the popularity of mixed martial arts, saying that no other sport can match it:

''You know, you'd be excited, 'Oh, there's Michael Jordan or whoever.' But when one of those guys walks into the room and they're looked at as the baddest human being on the planet, men, women, everybody is just drawn to it."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below (26:00):

Ad

Dana White talks about the criticism he has received over the years

Although many in the MMA community have praised Dana White for effectively managing the UFC, White has faced criticism for a number of reasons, including the pay structure, his strong views on fighters' performance in the cage, and many more.

In the aformentioned conversation with Khloé Kardashian on her podcast, White opened out about his approach to dealing with critics, saying:

Ad

''When they talk about canceling people, like getting canceled. It's always fascinating to me because who cancels you? Like you live in a cul-de-sac with your entire family, right? That's all you give a sh*t about...Who gives a sh*t what everybody else thinks or what their opinions are... You can only be canceled if you allow people that you don't give a sh*t about to cancel you."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below (28:23):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.