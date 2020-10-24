Dana White claims 10-time WWE world champion would be first invitee to Fight Island

In an interview with TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White has revealed that 10-time WWE world champion The Rock could be the first invitee to UFC Fight Island.

White insinuated that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could potentially be among the first UFC fans to be invited to Fight Island.

Additionally, Dana White explained that American musicians Anthony Kiedis and Demi Lovato too are on the list of UFC fans whom White intends to invite to watch UFC events at Fight Island.

In the interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White weighed in on who could potentially be among the first invitees to UFC Fight Island.

UFC Fight Island aka Yas Island that’s located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has served as the location for several notable UFC events in the 2020 calendar year, owing to the COVID-19 global pandemic disallowing the UFC from organizing events in most other parts of the world.

Although UFC Fight Island permits UFC personnel and other local authorities to work in and around the area, fans are strictly forbidden from attending the UFC events on Fight Island.

Nevertheless, with the entire world gradually easing lockdown restrictions, as the vast majority of countries continue getting accustomed to functioning alongside the COVID-19 virus, the MMA community has lately been rife with speculation as to whether the UFC would finally allow fans to visit Fight Island.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Dana White shed light upon the same, stating –

“I have a list of people that – when I get it done (when fans are finally permitted inside arenas for UFC events) – I’m gonna reach out to and see if they’re interested in coming to Abu Dhabi for the fights.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

White noted that he hasn’t completed putting together a list of people he’d invite to UFC Fight Island i.e. Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The UFC President added, however, that popular public figures such as The Rock, Anthony Kiedis, and Demi Lovato would definitely be amongst the first invited to UFC Fight Island. White stated –

“Obviously The Rock; and like you said, Anthony Kiedis, who’s a diehard fan. Demi Lovato is a big fan. You know there are so many, but we’ll shoot something out to all of them and see if they wanna come.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What are your views on Dana White’s statements? Sound off in the comments.