Dana White claims Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 'makes no sense' at 170 pounds

UFC president Dana White says that the potential Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight has to be at 155 pounds. The Irishman last fought in January against Cowboy Cerrone at 170 pounds. Speaking to BT Sport, White said:

We have offered Conor the fight, we got him his date. We worked with ESPN and got him his own date, although the fight hasn't been signed yet. Conor likes to play games, although one thing he doesn't do is commit to a fight and not fight.

Things are going to change now, this is not the same Conor McGregor from back in the day. McGregor is rich and he's trying to make moves he thinks are right. We'll see if that fight plays out.

It's at 155 lbs, I am not putting on a multi-million dollar fight at catchweight that means nothing. Even at 170 lbs, that fight means nothing. Neither of the two is ranked in that division and it doesn't do anything in the 155 lbs division if either one of them wins. There are plenty of other organisations who put on fights that don't make sense, that's not what we do here.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier likely to fight in January

Conor McGregor, after yet another layoff, seems set to fight Dustin Poirier in January. The American who lost to the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last year, bounced back to beat Dan Hooker in a five-round war earlier this year.

McGregor who has, in the past, fought at 170 lbs against Cowboy and Nate Diaz, has been reluctant to cut down to Lightweight. However, from White comments, the fight is likely to be at 155 lbs.

Conor McGregor, currently ranked 4th among contenders in the Lightweight division, might get another shot at the championship if he beats Poirier. The Lightweight championship will be on the line when champion Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Justin Gaethje this weekend.

McGregor has previously hinted he is planning a boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao after a bout with Poirier. He responded to speculation about the fight on Twitter:

Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation. It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again. Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair.