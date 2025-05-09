Dana White comes clean on Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena outcome deciding Ilia Topuria's next opponent

Dana White gave his take on Ilia Topuria's future which relies on the upcoming title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. White agreed with Topuria's remarks, which suggested a matchup with Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira.

Topuria has already begun his fight camp as many expect him to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 317. However, the Dagestani fighter wasn't interested in facing Topuria and voiced his wish of becoming a double champion by moving up to welterweight.

In a recent interview with El Hormiguero, Topuria named Makhachev and Oliveira as his next potential opponents. Notably, the Spaniard's future depends on the Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena matchup at UFC 315. If the Australian manages to dethrone Muhammad, fans can expect Makhachev to move up, which will put Topuria against Oliveira.

However, Makhachev and Muhammad have ruled out facing each other on several occasions due to their close relationship. In response to Topuria's remarks, White said the following during the pre- fight press conference of UFC 315.

''There’s a lot of moving parts right now and yeah, that’s pretty accurate''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Makhachev recently made his fourth title defense by securing an opening round submission win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311. Meanwhile, Oliveira made a strong case for himself with a unanimous decision victory against Michael Chandler at UFC 309.

As for Topuria, after dethroning Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, he took on Max Holloway in his first title defense at UFC 308. The 28-year-old knocked out Holloway with a devastating left hook and vacated his title to move up to lightweight earlier this year.

Dana White is glad to be back in Montreal after a decade

The promotion returns to Montreal this weekend for the first time in 10 years for UFC 315, which will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Following the pre-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White spoke to The Canadian Press and expressed his excitement, saying:

''That was just a little bit of a quarter of the bowl and you heard the energy. This place is going to be packed, sold out on Saturday. The Canadian fans are awesome. They always bring incredible energy. Saturday is going to be fun. It’s great to be back in Montreal...As we started to move around, whether to Montreal, the East Coast, West Coast, and everything else in between, Canada remains one my favourite places to go.” [H/t: Burnabynow]

