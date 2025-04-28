Dana White comes clean about the "dumbest thing" he's ever done at UFC Kansas City presser

Dana White, who has been in the combat sports scene for a long time, recently ventured into the world of bull riding. White opened up about it at the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference and disclosed one of his worst choices to date.

Ad

For context, the UFC CEO's bull dubbed 'Dana White's Playmate,' recently entered the Professional Bull Riding (PBR). Notably, the PBR is the world's largest bull riding league, owned by TKO Group Holdings.

White's bull had its debut at the PBR Knockout: PBR Teams Missouri vs. The World event in Kansas City this past Thursday, but was disqualified after nearly injuring its rider Dustin Herman in the chute, knocking him unconscious.

Ad

Trending

Check out the incident below (via FULL SEND MMA's X post):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

The promotion also returned to Kansas City to host its fight night event this past weekend. During the post-fight press conference, White was asked about his bull's disqualification, to which he responded:

''Well the guy who handles all my bulls is my partner Dennis Davis. So I'll let him figure that out but he was mean and nasty, that's why we got him. So yeah thank god that kid was all right.''

Ad

White continued by revealing one of his ''dumbest'' decisions ever, saying:

''So I rode a bull back in 2015 which is what got me into this. It's one of the dumbest things that I've ever done. But you know when they strap your hand in, you go like this to let them know that you're ready to go and they open the gate and I remember as we were getting in and they're strapping my hand to the bull and I'm thinking now I have to set my mind to raise my hand...but the bull starts smashing your legs against the bars.''

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below (12:49):

Ad

Dana White discusses the potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

The entire MMA community is waiting for the official announcement of the heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, however, there hasn't been one yet.

During the aforementioned post-fight press conference, Dana White was optimistic about the potential matchup, saying:

"Everything you hear is bullsh*t until we say it... I've said it many times, that's the fight that we want to make this year... Still super confident [that the fight happens]."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below (via Jed I. Goodman's X post):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.