Dana White compares death tolls in UFC and boxing, details what sets the MMA promotion apart

Dana White has addressed the difference in the death tolls in boxing and the world's premier MMA organization (UFC), seemingly reiterating that the promotion is a class apart.

It's believed that since 1884, the sport of boxing has witnessed more than 500 deaths due to in-ring injuries. Meanwhile, documented records from the past 30 years indicate that MMA has seen 20 deaths in sanctioned bouts and nine in unregulated bouts.

The consensus is that the death tolls in both sports -- and other combat sports such as Lethwei, Muay Thai, kickboxing, etc. -- could be considerably higher than the reported figures.

The belief is that fighters may sustain injuries that drastically deteriorate their health, possibly causing premature deaths due to long-term medical complications and a decline in their holistic health.

On the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher, UFC CEO Dana White acknowledged that he's "always" worried about a fighter possibly getting seriously injured or worse while watching MMA fights in the UFC.

However, he implied that the UFC accords significant funds toward its medical facilities, ensuring its athletes undergo rigorous testing to detect any health issues beforehand.

Highlighting the top-tier health and safety facilities provided before, during, and after fights in the UFC, White stated:

"It's a tough, brutal sport. There's never been a death or serious injury in 30 years of doing the UFC. On average, four to five boxers die a year. Cause we spend the money. We spend on making sure you have two healthy athletes that go in there, making sure the right medical attention is there, and after."

He added:

"I'm watching a fight. We have the greatest medical staff, right? After the fight, the doctor might say, 'He's cleared. He's good.' And we're like, 'Yeah. No. Send him to the hospital anyway, and do a full...' We spend so much money on medical ... This is a rough sport, and we made sure that we overspent on medicals from day one, making sure that everybody's healthy."

When Dana White referenced the UFC-boxing death toll dichotomy in defense of Power Slap

Over the years, Dana White has expressed interest in venturing as a boxing promoter too, albeit that hasn't materialized. Regardless, he did establish the 'Power Slap' slap-fighting organization in 2023. White claims to have implemented UFC-level testing measures and medical facilities for the Power Slap athletes.

On the My Mom's Basement podcast in 2023, White alluded that akin to the UFC, considerable investments go into the health and safety standards in Power Slap. On that note, he pointed toward the glaring distinction in the death tolls of boxing and the UFC. Underscoring the UFC's top-tier medical facilities, White said:

"From 2001, when we bought the company, to 2023, zero deaths and zero serious injuries in the UFC. In boxing, from 2001 to 2023, 34 deaths."

Watch White discuss the topic below (10:00):