Dana White concerned over Donald Cowboy Cerrone's future, says he has to "have a conversation" with him

Donald Cowboy Cerrone escaped the jaws of defeat this past Saturday Night as he and Niko Price went to a majority draw. The consensus was that if Niko Price didn't have a point deducted for his eye pokes, he would have ended up winning the fight.

Had that happened, it would have been five losses in a row for Cowboy Cerrone. Naturally, that comes as concern for Dana White, who has been vocal about his support for Cowboy Cerrone and how active he is.

Luckily for Cowboy Cerrone, he will most likely run it back with Niko Price and he has a chance to finally snap his non-winning streak. Despite this, Dana White isn't too sold on Cowboy Cerrone or his future in the UFC.

Dana White, speaking to the media after UFC Vegas 11, said that he felt it was a draw, but admitted that he needs to have a conversation with Cowboy Cerrone about his future:

"I thought it was a draw too. I had it a draw, I don’t know how you guys scored it, but you know what? I said this thing could be a draw and it ended up being one. Yeah, listen, for him tonight the win for him tonight was he was out in the first 30 seconds of the first round. He fought back, he’s tough, he’s durable. I love Cowboy and I know this is going to f*cking crush him and break his heart, but it’s time to have a conversation with him,” White said.

Is the end in sight for Donald Cowboy Cerrone?

If you were to ask Donald Cerrone about his future, he would vehemently deny any possibility of retirement. He wants to keep going till his body can't seem to take it anymore, but if Dana White has concern for him, then his career could be in jeopardy.

Luckily, he's on good terms with the UFC and is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.