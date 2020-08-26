Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva is currently on schedule for a fight against Uriah Hall on Halloween. As things stand, it will be The Spider's final fight, as he is all set to call time on a glorious career.

At 45 years old, Anderson Silva is the oldest fighter on the UFC roster and through the years, he has shared the Octagon with some of the biggest names in the sport. Silva will look to end his career on a winning note, especially given the fact that he has lost four of his last five fights.

Anderson Silva to retire after Uriah Hall fight

While speaking to reporters after Tuesday's edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC President confirmed that Anderson Silva will be calling it a career and that his fight against Uriah Hall will be the final career bout for The Spider.

“Yes, it will be his last fight. Yeah, it’s his last fight.”- said Dana White.

Silva currently has two fights remaining as per his UFC contract, however, given Dana White's statement, this Halloween could indeed mark Anderson Silva's last career fight.

Throughout the years, Anderson Silva has competed in quite a number of memorable bouts inside the Octagon. The Spider was last seen in the Octagon at UFC 237 when he lost to Jared Cannonier and the former's initial fight against Chris Weidman also remains a historic bout, as it marked the ending of Silva's legendary reign as the UFC Middleweight Champion.

When it's all said and done, Anderson Silva will definitely go down possibly as the greatest UFC Middleweight Champion of all time and he will definitely have his place in the UFC Hall of Fame as well. The fight between Silva and Hall is scheduled for the 31st of October and will be a big test for the latter, who was initially scheduled to fight Yoel Romero but instead will get a crack at The Spider.