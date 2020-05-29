Dana White confirms Conor McGregor won't fight Kamaru Usman; names potential opponents for the UFC welterweight champion

Jorge Masvidal might be Kamaru Usman's next opponent

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that there's absolutely no chance of a potential matchup between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

The internet was abuzz with speculations of an epic potential clash between Usman and McGregor throughout this week after Kamaru Usman's manager called out Conor McGregor, giving him the opportunity to do battle against his client for the UFC welterweight title. Since then, Usman himself has spoken about the potential fight, daring the Irishman to take him on inside the Octagon.

"Conor's quiet now. Why is Conor quiet? Who says no to a title shot?"@USMAN84kg sees McGregor as a worthy title challenger, but is surprised by his silence 🤫 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/6XQpxgK2o5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 26, 2020

Dana White names potential opponents for Kamaru Usman

Amid all this, Conor McGregor remained silent even though he'd earlier expressed the desire to capture the welterweight title and now we know why. UFC frontman Dana White revealed that he currently has no interest in booking a fight between the pair. Speaking to ESPN on Wednesday, White said that Usman has a lot of options for his next fight but McGregor isn't one of them.

“Listen, the next title fight for [Kamaru] Usman is going to be one of these guys — it’s gonna be Colby [Covington], [Jorge] Masvidal, [Leon] Edwards,” White told ESPN on Wednesday. “It’s going to be one of those guys. It’s not gonna be Conor McGregor.”

Having defeated Colby Covington in the headliner of UFC 245, Usman was originally expected to take on Jorge Masvidal in an explosive 'clash of styles' matchup that had fight fans hyped up since the pair's infamous altercation at the Super Bowl media day but the fact that Masvidal wanted to run it back with Nate Diaz irked "The Nigerian Nightmare".

For whatever reason, even White lost interest in a Masvidal versus Usman clash at one point of time and said that he has something interesting planned for Masvidal but it wasn't the title clash against Marty. While it remains to be seen who actually gets the title shot in the end, the fact that it is certainly not going to be Conor McGregor is clear as day.