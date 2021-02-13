Dana White confirms the date for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the UFC is aiming to book Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III for this summer. White has mentioned that the plan is to have a rubber match between the two lightweight rivals at some point later this year.

While interacting with the media after the UFC 258 face-offs, Dana White mentioned that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could cross paths once again for a highly awaited third fight. It is to be believed that the UFC plans to book the trilogy fight for 2021.

White mentioned that one of the reasons Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor might be booked for a third fight is due to the desire of the two men wanting to face each other for the third time.

"When you've got two guys who want the trilogy as bad as those two do, you make it happen!"



Dana White is looking to make the rubber match between @DustinPoirier and @TheNotoriousMMA this summer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NFIytyXK12 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 12, 2021

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have previously faced each other in two contrasting fights. The first fight took place in 2014 when McGregor dispatched Poirier within the early stages of the bout. Then, at UFC 257, 'The Diamond' finished McGregor via a brutal KO/TKO.

With a win over former lightweight champion Conor McGregor, 'The Diamond' is now in prime position to challenge for the 155lbs strap. A title fight against Charles Oliveira was in discussion, but by the looks of it, the UFC is aiming for a historic trilogy between McGregor and Poirier.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could meet in a trilogy

Despite Conor McGregor's recent second-round loss to Dustin Poirier, 'The Notorious One' will soon be receiving a shot at redemption. The Irishman will be aiming to go 2-1 up against 'The Diamond' and eventually seal his place in the UFC lightweight title scenario.

The reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to vacate the title, but a new world champion could be crowned within the space of a few weeks. McGregor and Poirier are definitely among the favorites to become the new UFC lightweight champion. However, the likes of Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje are all still in the mix for a potential title shot.