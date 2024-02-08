Dana White confirms Elon Musk will be present at UFC Vegas 86

UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that tech billionaire Elon Musk will be attending the promotion's upcoming Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

In an interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal, White claimed that the UFC Vegas 86 event will be attended by Musk. UFC Vegas 86 will be headlined by middleweights Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer and features a featherweight co-main event between Dan Ige and Andre Fili.

White explained that the event coincided with Super Bowl LVIII weekend in the UFC's hometown of Las Vegas and therefore, a huge turnout is expected. He also listed numbers for his Power Slap event, to be held on the preceding Friday. He stated:

"To be around Super Bowl, I mean, I'm trying to think of which Super Bowl. It was in Texas. It might have been Dallas. I think it was Dallas we did a fight on Super Bowl weekend. So to do it here in our hometown, no brainer. And you know, to have Slap on Friday, UFC [on] Saturday, and Sunday the Super Bowl is a no brainer. I mean, the people that are in town that are going to these events. I mean, Elon Musk is coming to the fight on Saturday, you know what I mean. And Power Slap in on Friday night, is packed, sold out first time we’ve ever sold tickets for it. ”

Elon Musk has not publically attended a UFC event unlike Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been in attendance at a private UFC event, closed to media and fans. When the two billionaires were teasing a mixed martial arts fight, the UFC was in on the act with Dana White actively promoting it.

Dana White thrives under 'chaos', says "I love this stuff"

UFC president Dana White is no stranger to the spotlight and is constantly facing the fans with their demands.

However, White believes he thrives on the pressure of his role's social obligations and loves to tackle the problems that come with running the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world.

He spoke in the interview about engaging with the media and enjoying his job, stating:

"I love this stuff though. I love it, you know. I play this little game with the media too. I love it, man. I don’t know, I love this stuff, I love getting up every day and battling. I love the problem like UFC 300, we’re trying to get this thing done. It’s almost like I thrive in chaos and if there isn’t chaos, I’ll create it."

