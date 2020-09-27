Earlier in the year, reports suggested that the UFC was on course to book a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz for early 2021. However, as per Dana White himself, it looks like the two inaugural BMF Title contenders won't be running back their scrap, and instead, the UFC is now looking forward to Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington.

While speaking to the MMA media at the post-UFC 253 press conference, Dana White confirmed that the highly-anticipated clash between Masvidal and Covington is very much a possibility.

Dana White confirms Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington talks

It has been well over a year since Nate Diaz was last seen in Octagon action. The self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster last fought at UFC 244 when he lost to Jorge Masvidal, via a controversial doctor's stoppage. Diaz, who now has been teasing a return to the Octagon, and also hyped up a rematch against Gamebred on Instagram, could possibly be taking a backseat to Colby Covington instead.

On the back of yet another impressive performance in the Octagon, it looks like Colby Covington is finally set to get his wish and cross paths with his best friend turned rival Jorge Masvidal. Following his recent win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, Covington called for a fight against the BMF Champion. And according to Dana White, that scarp is being considered by the UFC, while the promotion hasn't really been in contact with Nate Diaz.

"Yeah, its very possible. I don't even know if we talked to Nate yet. But yeah, after the Colby fight, I mean how do you not make that fight? That's a fight that makes sense. The Nate Diaz rematch is gonna be there, no matter what happens."- Dana White on Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington.

As things stand, it remains to be seen when Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will cross paths in the UFC. But if asked to take a guess, the best bet will by early 2021.

