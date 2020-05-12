Dana White confirms rematch between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski

If UFC president Dana White has his way, we shall soon see Max Holloway get a shot at redemption in a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight championship.

Holloway faced Volkanovski on December 15 in the co-main event of UFC 245. Volkanovski won the fight via unanimous decision, handing Holloway his first defeat in the featherweight division in six years.

Holloway will get immediate reach, says Dana White

Speaking at the UFC 249 post-fight press conference Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida, UFC president Dana White announced that Holloway will get an immediate rematch against Volkanovski. Holloway will be keen to reverse his only loss in the featherweight division in almost half a decade; he will also be looking to reclaim his lost gold from the Australian fighter.

Volkanovski boasts a tremendous MMA record of 21 wins and 1 loss and is on an incredible eight-fight winning streak inside the Octagon. Holloway won 14 fights in a row as a featherweight since 2013 before being stopped by Volkanovski at UFC 245 and is regarded as one of the best featherweight, if not the best, to have ever set foot inside the Octagon.

The UFC hasn't declared an official date for the title clash between Holloway and Volkanovski, but the pair might square off at Dana White's Fight Island later this year.