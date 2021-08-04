Dana White confirms Luke Rockhold has been offered Sean Strickland as return opponent

UFC president Dana White has reportedly confirmed that Sean Strickland is being targeted as Luke Rockhold's return opponent.

According to a report from Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter, White revealed the latest of Rockhold's return offers, which could see a fight against the recently victorious Sean Strickland.

At UFC Vegas 33, 'Tarzan' defeated Uriah Hall in a crucial middleweight bout. After five rounds of action, Strickland got his hand raised by way of a unanimous decision and could now go on to face a former champion.

Luke Rockhold has been offered Sean Strickland as his next opponent per Dana White. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 3, 2021

With the win over Hall, Sean Strickland jumped to No.8 in the UFC middleweight rankings.

A potential victory over a name like Rockhold in his next fight will definitely put Strickland into the 185-pound title conversation.

As for Rockhold, the former UFC middleweight champion was last seen in action in 2019 when he fought Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout.

The 36-year-old was recently in talks for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev, which the 'The Wolf' apparently turned down.

Rockhold is currently winless in his last two fights, having also lost to Yoel Romero in 2018. His last win was over David Branch in 2017. The former 185-pound king will aim to get back on winning terms if he gets into the octagon with the surging Sean Strickland.

"If I wasn't in the UFC I'd probably be cooking meth in a trailer in prison.."



Sean Strickland's life would be very different if he wasn't in the Octagon.



Now with the biggest win of his career at #UFCVegas33, he's the one who knocks on the door of the middleweight top 10 👊 pic.twitter.com/MyNL99IzUi — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 1, 2021

Sean Strickland will look to extend his winning run when he next enters the octagon

Sean Strickland is currently on an impressive five-fight winning streak in the UFC. Prior to his victory over Uriah Hall this past weekend, Strickland was victorious over Krzysztof Jotko.

Strickland has also beaten the likes of Nordine Taleb, Brendan Allen and Jack Marshman in his latest octagon outings.

While nothing has been confirmed by the promotion yet, a fight between Strickland and Rockhold could very well be on the cards now that Dana White himself has confirmed the news.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard