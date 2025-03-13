Dana White congratulates UFC executive Lenee Breckenridge on prestigious communications honor

UFC CEO Dana White recently praised the promotion's executive Lenee Breckenridge, who was recognized at Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards.

Breckenridge has been with the UFC since 2014, joining as the Director of Public Relations. Now, the 46-year-old is the promotion's Senior Vice President of Communications.

Following her achievement, Breckenridge thanked Dana White and the UFC with a social media post, captioning it:

"From Van Nuys to Vegas. So grateful for this chapter. Thank you "

The UFC CEO took notice as he shared the news on social media. The SVP of communications responded by resharing the post, writing:

"Best boss ever."

Screenshot of Instagram stories [Image Source - @danawhite, lenee_breckenridge on Instagram]

In addition to the promotion's head honcho, several others, including current and former UFC fighters, congratulated Breckenridge.

Veteran announcer Bruce Buffer wrote:

"Big Cheers & Congratulations Lenne!!!"

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk commented:

"One and only."

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili posted:

"Congratulations Lenee"

Ringcard girl Red Dela Cruz replied:

"Congratulations."

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @lenee_breckenridge on Instagram]

Dana White opens up about his partnership with Turki Alalshikh

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh recently partnered with TKO to create a new boxing league, possibly following the UFC model. As per the deal, UFC CEO Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan will be the men in charge of the league.

During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, reporter John Morgan asked White whether the league would be a dominant brand in boxing or just one among others. The 55-year-old replied:

"I would say yes, that Sheikh Turki and Saudi are the dominant players in boxing right now. Basically, I'm going to run and manage the business for them. This is not an easy business to be in. I mean, you guys have seen over the many years that I've been doing this, a lot of people have tried to get into this sport and into the fight business."

White highlighted the fight business might seem fun for people on the outside. The UFC CEO mentioned Alalshikh found out the hard way that it wasn't, and as such contacted him to do business.

However, the UFC head honcho praised Alalshikh for being a visionary. White stated the GEA chairman has a penchant for making blockbuster "one-off" events, citing the Riyadh Season Noche UFC event.

Check out Dana White's comments below (2:50):

