"I don't like it" - Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor insulting Dustin Poirier's wife after UFC 264 loss

Dana White believes Conor McGregor bringing up Dustin Poirier's wife and family even after losing the UFC 264 main event isn't something he would ever appreciate.

During the UFC 264 post-fight press conference, White was asked about his thoughts on Conor McGregor's comments towards Poirier after the fight. The UFC president initially had no idea what McGregor had said but was informed about the Irishman's comments. Despite breaking his leg and likely being in immense pain, McGregor's venom towards Poirier was palpable in his comments.

He said, "Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up on chat later on. We'll be at the after party, the Wynn nightclub, baby. You're looking fit, you little h*e. F*** him."

Dana White was disappointed by Conor McGregor's post-fight comments.



"Leave people's wives and family and that stuff out of it."

White added that he does not like it when someone tends to bring someone's family into the conversation, as part of the trash-talking aspect of the fight business.

The UFC president made it clear that family has nothing to do with it and certainly disapproved of that stuff.

"Ah, yeah, I don't like that. Yeah, that's not good. Leave people's family and lives and you know, all that stuff out of it. Family has nothing to do with it."

While he was interacting with the media, White also confirmed that Conor McGregor will be undergoing surgery after suffering a leg injury at UFC 264. The UFC president mentioned that his organization plans on booking a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier after the indecisive end to their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena.

Conor McGregor has been taking shots at Dustin Poirier's family leading up to UFC 264

In the build-up to UFC 264, Conor McGregor has been taking shots at Dustin Poirier and his wife. Despite the loss, McGregor continued the mockery and further mentioned Poirier's wife as he sat inside the octagon shortly after his loss. At the pre-fight press conference, the former two-division UFC champion made a distasteful remark at Poirier by stating that his wife was his husband.

'The Notorious One' is now expected to go under surgery and then spend some time on the sidelines to fully recover. However, upon his return to the octagon, McGregor could cross paths with Poirier for the fourth time.

