"Dana White doesn’t know boxing" - Oscar De La Hoya, who has a longtime feud with the UFC boss, theorizes why the latter's new venture would fail

After comments regarding the UFC president's new boxing venture, boxing veteran Oscar De La Hoya reignited his long-time feud with Dana White. 'Golden Boy' diminished the 55-year-old's love for boxing and the upcoming boxing league partnered with Turki Alalshikh.

The CEO of Golden Boy Promotions had previously criticized White for his supposed lack of interest in paying his UFC fighters. Recently, De La Hoya criticized White's desire to enter the sport and discussed the aforementioned fighter pay controversy. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, 'Golden Boy' said:

"Dana White doesn't know boxing. We've had interesting people come into the sport, trying to promote, manage, this, that over the years and try to do it their own way and try to change the sport of boxing. Obviously, we all want boxing to grow, to get better, to make sure that the fighters are always paid well."

De La Hoya continued:

"That's the most important thing about boxing is that the fighters are getting paid, unlike the UFC where its gonna be interesting to see how the UFC fighters are gonna react when fighters are getting so much money in boxing and Dana, doesn't pay the UFC fighter."

After years of teasing a potential boxing project, White finally announced a new boxing league similar to the UFC. The 55-year-old claimed that this league, partnering up with the Saudi adviser, was created to make the 'best fight the best.'

Throughout the years, White had been criticizing boxing for its supposed poor money management. However, he believes in Alalshikh's ability to revive the sport. TKO Group Holdings, who own the UFC and WWE are scheduled to partner up with the Saudi Adviser for a new start to boxing.

Eddie Hearn's thoughts on fans targeting him regarding Dana White's boxing league

One of boxing's most prominent promoters, Eddie Hearn, was constantly referred to, after Dana White announced his new boxing league, partnering up with Turki Alalshikh. A section of the fandom believed that this upcoming project by the 55-year-old would enrage the Matchroom CEO as most fighters would supposedly want to enter the league.

In response to the conversation, Hearn goes off on fans, claiming this to be far from the truth. Although the Matchroom Boxing CEO had a few disagreements with White and Alalshikh, he credited TKO Group Holdings' upcoming project. In an interview with iFL TV, Hearn said:

"It baffles me that so many people wanna worry about, how it might affect me, or what I'm thinking. I mean, you should have enough problems in your own life to worry about yourself and your own lane, rather than how its going to affect Eddie Hearn. Its a bit toxic to be honest with you. I don't care. I know how good I am."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below:

