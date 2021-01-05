Dana White drops hype video for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier rematch is almost here, and a new video package hyping the fight was posted by the UFC earlier today.

With fewer than 20 days remaining for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier's rematch, UFC President Dana White shared a thrilling video promo package on his Twitter account. In 12 days, UFC moves to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for the first event of the year, UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar on January 16.

"UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I'm PUMPED"

Watch the video below:

UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I'm PUMPED#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/A0SssIDfHD — danawhite (@danawhite) January 4, 2021

After talks that lasted several months, the fight was finally booked in November 2020.

The lightweight bout will take place at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021, at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. The two other events confirmed so far to take place at the venue will be headlined by Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar and Neil Magny vs Michael Chiesa.

What happened the last time Dustin Poirier faced Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor

At UFC 178, Conor McGregor had once again proved that he could walk the talk. 'The Notorious' had predicted before the bout that he both got into Dustin Poirier's head and under his nerves. The game was consequently up for 'The Diamond' - and he would lose in a first-round knockout when the day came.

A man of his word, Conor McGregor did what he said he would - knock out Poirier in the first round, leaving his opponent "heartbroken". The fight had been preceded by months and months of trash talking only to be over in little more than a minute.

Live by the sword

Die by the sword



I'm truly heart broken. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 28, 2014

However, things have changed since the first fight. Dustin Poirier is now an improved, seasoned veteran of the division. Ever since their last meeting in 2014, he has gone on to beat Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and most recently, Dan Hooker. He had also become the interim lightweight champion, winning a decision over Max Holloway. Poirier would be looking to have his revenge on Conor McGregor come January 23.

Dustin Poirier has gotten better, but so has Conor McGregor. He became a two-division UFC champion afterwards and is currently in the best shape of his life. Coming off a 40-second win over Donald Cerrone last year January, Conor McGregor had hoped to fight three more times in 2020.

Unfortunately, the pandemic interfered with those plans and the Irishman had announced his retirement, again. But now that he is coming back, Conor McGregor would undoubtedly want to leave the octagon a winner, although he is yet to make any predictions about the result so far.

Instead of psyching out his foe, he has pledged to make a huge donation to Dustin Poirier's charity in a great show of sportsmanship.