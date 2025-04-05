  • home icon
  Dana White enters $10 million Baccarat card game tournament, fans issue reactions: "Dana knows ball"

Dana White enters $10 million Baccarat card game tournament, fans issue reactions: "Dana knows ball"

By Johny Payne
Modified Apr 05, 2025 10:42 GMT
Dana White (pictured) is considered to be a gaming/gambling savant [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans react to Dana White entering Baccarat tournament. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White is set to compete in a high stakes Baccarat tournament. Fans soon chimed in with their reactions to the news, with some praising and others lambasting him.

White is credited for having spearheaded the UFC MMA organization for over two decades. The UFC CEO and president is known to be a multimillionaire entrepreneur, who's time and again been praised for his business acumen. In the same vein, the American is also known for his penchant for taking risks, including engaging in gambling.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, White indicated that he has entered a $10 million Baccarat card game tournament. He posted a video of certain items related to the tournament and himself as well. The statement in his Instagram Stories post read:

"My 1st ever Baccarat Tournament @mgmresortsintl 10 Million Dollar Tourney"

Watch the video re-posted on X below:

Several fans appeared to advise White against partaking in high-risk activities of that ilk. One X user wrote:

"Dana has a gambling problem"

On the other hand, another X user asserted that they too would participate in such activities if they were wealthy like White:

"Damn. Could you imagine? Yup. I'd do crazy sh** to if I had crazy money."

Several commenters alluded to the longstanding debate about the allegedly underwhelming fighter pay offered by the White-helmed UFC to its fighters. An observer tweeted:

"Meanwhile fighters are making [*peanut emoji]"

Another observer similarly wrote:

"More than 95% of ufc fighters make their entire career"

Meanwhile, one commenter indicated that Baccarat was a risky game depending on nothing but luck. Alternatively, one X user praised White and Baccarat:

"Dana knows ball. Baccarat is the sh**"
Check out the fan reactions below:

Screenshots of tweets
Screenshots of tweets

When Dana White's longtime acquaintance Joe Rogan discussed the UFC CEO's gambling habit

In an edition of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan notably discussed Dana White's love for gambling. On the JRE Fight Companion (Aug. 5, 2023), Rogan underscored that White "gambles hard."

Furthermore, Rogan recounted that he once watched White gamble live. The MMA personality implied that White was gambling in cohesion with a friend of his, and they were up $400k but later lost $125k. He highlighted that White relentlessly continued despite eventually hitting a low of $600k before turning the tables and ultimately emerging as the winner.

Recalling his own anxiety and White's gambling skills, Rogan said:

"Blackjack. Dana's down $600 grand. He was down $600 grand when we left, which was like two in the morning. We went to get something to eat at the diner. We ate at like two o'clock in the morning, he's still gambling. He gambled there till, like, who knows what hours of the morning? He won, he got ahead."
Incidentally, Rogan also once recalled that White was banned from a casino, owing to his extraordinary gambling skills and extremely high-stakes games.

Watch Rogan discuss White's penchant for gambling below (56:47):

Edited by C. Naik
