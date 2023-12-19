Dana White explains why PFL taking over Bellator is a "bad thing" for MMA industry

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why PFL taking over Bellator isn't good for the MMA industry.

Last month, it was announced that PFL had acquired Bellator MMA. PFL chairman Donn Davis claimed that the combined talent pool would be comparable to the UFC roster. However, White feels both organizations are not commercial successes and it does not bother him.

Upon being asked about his opinion on the takeover during the post-fight press conference of UFC 296, White said:

"It's a bad thing, it's not a good thing for there to be less options not only for you know fighters but guys who are coming up to have less options. So, yes. definitely not a good thing."

"It's all up to him": Dana White on Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor has been out of the octagon since his July 2021 bout against Dustin Poirier. Having suffered a nasty leg injury, he was expected to come back in 2022 after making a full recovery. Moreover, it was announced that he would go up against Michael Chandler.

However, McGregor failed to enter the USADA testing pool to compete in 2023 on time, and it ruled out his return for the year. While there have been a lot of rumors about 'The Notorious' coming back next year, nothing seems certain at the moment.

Upon being asked about Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon during an interview with TNT Sports, Dana White claimed that it is entirely dependent on the former UFC champion. The UFC head honcho said:

"When Conor [McGregor] gets that hunger back and really wants to come back and fight, it's all up to him. You know, if you look at what the guy has accomplished in such a short amount of time, the amount of money that he's made, the business opportunities that he's taken outside of the octagon, Conor could do whatever the hell Conor wants to do."

