Dana White fears for daughter as "nutty, insane" transgender movement surges in sports 

UFC president Dana White is not a fan of the transgender movement surging in sports.

This has become a hot topic of discussion over the past few years as biological males are starting to dominate biological women in sports just because they identify as a woman. When asked about it during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, White spoke against the transgender movement that has started to impact women's sports.

Speaking about how his daughter is a cheerleader and it has not impacted the cheerleading world as of yet, White had this to say:

“Let me put it to you this way: I have a daughter, I don’t ever want to see a day where somebody who is a biological male is competing against my daughter. No, I think it’s another nutty, insane thing that’s happening in the world today, that we’re all trying to deal with. My daughter is a cheerleader, she’s not playing any competitive sports. It hasn’t happened in the cheer world yet.”

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below (00:18):

Dana White talks about taking his health seriously and his future with the UFC

Dana White has made several claims about his time as a fight promoter nearing its end in the past. However, he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Speaking about it during a post-event press conference at DWCS, the UFC CEO revealed that his remarks were an indication of his age:

"I'm 54-years-old. I mean, I never said my time was up when I was 40...When I look at some of these posts, everybody's talking about how fu**ing old I look. I am fu**ing old, that's how this works. I'm older today than I was fu**ing yesterday, that's how it works."

Further speaking about his health, White added:

"I feel like I'm fu**king 25 again, you know, I've been taking my health seriously, I feel great. And you know, when you start talking about my time is up here, the last 20 years have gone by like this. How fast is the next 20 gonna go? You know, so there's still a lot of work and today was a really really big day for the sport."

Catch Dana White's comments in the clip below:

