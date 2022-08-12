"They won't let me bet as much as I want" - UFC president Dana White on why many famous casinos don't want him playing in their premises

Dana White is more than just a millionaire who is the face of the UFC. He is also a high-stakes gambler who supposedly wins more than he loses. The UFC president's gambling success has led to betting limitations being placed on him by famous casinos.

White recently made an entertaining video with GQ Sports where he answered questions from fans on Twitter. One fan asked how many casinos he was banned from, and the UFC president had this to say:

"It's not that I'm banned from casinos, they just don't want me to play there. They won't give me the limits I want, and they won't let me bet as much as I want because they don't like to lose. The Palm has kicked me out of there twice. The Mirage, the Wynn will not let me play. The only places that will let me play in town are Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, and the Venetian."

White went on to praise Caesars Palace for being the best casino in the world. The UFC president's ability to get on the casino's radar must make him an idol for gambling degenerates. The question is, what's the most he's won and lost in a single night of betting?

Dana White shuts down rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 being close to finalization

Shoutout to GQ Sports because the variety of questions White had to answer was entertaining. Another question was about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 being rumored to happen in the future. The UFC president denied the rumors by saying:

"McGregor-Mayweather 2 is not supposed to happen, shouldn't happen, hopefully won't happen."

White has shut down rumors of a rematch in the past, even saying it would take dementia to make the fight happen. These rumors have said McGregor vs. Mayweather 2 could be in the Middle East, which has the potential to generate hundreds of millions of dollars. That said, 'The Notorious' is still under contract with the UFC.

