Dana White gets blasted as Jack Della Maddalena starts fundraiser to cover UFC 315 travel cost: "Gambling millions but can’t pay for fighter flights"

Jack Della Maddalena has turned to crowdfunding to cover his team’s travel expenses ahead of his title fight at UFC 315. Maddalena is set to challenge reigning champion Belal Muhammad for the welterweight belt in May, but is struggling to fund his team’s journey to fight week.

Ad

To ease the financial burden, Maddalena partnered with The Riverton Bar and Grill in Western Australia to host a fundraiser. Fans can contribute and get a chance to dine with him before he departs for the biggest fight of his career. However, this move has sparked outrage among UFC fans, who believe the organization should cover the costs for a title contender.

Ad

Trending

Criticism was quickly directed at UFC president Dana White, with one fan writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Actually crazy how Dana be gambling millions but can’t pay for fighter flights."

Others questioned:

“[Dana White], are you not embarrassed? Look how you treat the 170 division now that Usman Leon and Colby are on losing streaks.”

“Love Jack but the UFC should be paying for your whole team to go to Montreal and plus some? You’re fighting for the title!?!”

Ad

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans blasted Dana White after Jack Della Maddalena's fundraiser post. [Screenshot courtesy: @Jackdellamaddalena via Instagram]

A look into Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC Journey so far

Jack Della Maddalena has quickly established himself as one of the UFC’s most promising welterweights. Since making his debut at UFC 270 in Jan 2022, the Australian fighter has built an impressive resume, showcasing his knockout power and technical skills.

Ad

Della Maddalena’s rise began with a first-round TKO win over Pete Rodriguez, followed by another first-round stoppage against Ramazan Emeev at UFC 275, earning him his first Performance of the Night bonus. He continued his dominance with finishes against Danny Roberts and Randy Brown, securing additional bonuses.

Despite a canceled fight at UFC 290 due to his opponent’s medical condition, Della Maddalena returned with a hard-fought split decision win over Bassil Hafez. He then edged out Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night 227 before securing a statement win over Gilbert Burns via third-round TKO at UFC 299.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Originally set to face former champion Leon Edwards in Mar 2025, Della Maddalena was instead given a title opportunity against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 on May 10, 2025. With an eight-fight UFC win streak, he now looks to capture welterweight gold and cement his status among the division’s elite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.