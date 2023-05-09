UFC president Dana White was recently roasted by famous YouTuber Nigel Ng, best known for his comedic alter-ego 'Uncle Roger' on the internet.

The British-Malaysian internet personality's videos regularly show him reviewing Asian cooking and food recipes while in character as 'Uncle Roger'.

As many fans of the UFC know, the promotion's frontman is also a gastronome. Dana White regularly uploads videos of himself trying out and reviewing insane food fusions on his social media accounts in a weekly segment called 'F**k it Friday.'

It seems one of White's 'F**k it Friday' videos got 'Uncle Roger's attention, who hilariously roasted the UFC president's recipe in one of his recent reaction videos. Earlier in February, White shared a video of himself tasting some Italian fried rice.

While White claimed the European-East Asian fusion was delicious, 'Uncle Roger' was flabbergasted and hilariously reacted to the 53-year-old's recipe while watching along. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, he stated:

"Ingredient too Italian... [When pesto sauce was added to the wok] Pesto for fry rice? Pesto is made of olive oil, and parmesan, none of those flavors go good with rice."

When White claimed to enjoy the dish despite not liking pesto, 'Uncle Roger' claimed:

"You not a big fan of pesto? Then why you put? You think it's good? Stop lying to people. Look at his fry rice, green as sh*t. Who's that fry rice for? Shrek is it?"

Watch the full video below:

Uncle Roger reviews: Fans react to Nigel Ng hilariously roasting Dana White for his fried rice unique recipe

While Dana White seemed to enjoy his uniquely blended fried rice recipe, 'Uncle Roger' was not impressed and compared the pesto-green color of the dish to that of the beloved animated character Shrek.

Unsurprisingly, the video garnered over two million views on YouTube and many fans shared their opinions on the recipe in the comments section. One fan joked about Uncle Roger animating himself getting knocked out by White's recipe and wrote:

"Bro got KO'd by ken when he saw pesto."

Another fan joked about Dana White offending two groups of people, saying:

"Bro pissing off the Italians AND the Asians."

An Italian fan claimed White made him cry, writing:

"I'm Italian and that man owes me an entire house made of tissues."

Another fan stated:

"That guy is officially wanted in Italy."

One viewer defended Dana White's pesto use by pointing out the dish was called Italian fried rice, writing:

"Title: Italian fried rice. Uncle Roger: Too many Italian ingredients."

