Dana White gives brutally honest answer on whether he will join Donald Trump's new cabinet

Dana White recently cleared the air around speculations regarding him potentially joining Donald Trump's new cabinet next year. White notably threw his weight behind Trump in the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections and is widely credited for helping the real estate baron return to the White House for a second time.

It's no secret that White and Trump share a close relationship. While White has lauded Trump for helping the promotion stay afloat in its early days on several occasions, the former POTUS has heaped praise on the UFC CEO for his vocal support and backing. White also spoke at the RNC event ahead of the 2024 elections and introduced Trump in front of a massive crowd.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Given their close friendship and Trump's regular attendance at major UFC events, many wondered whether White could potentially join politics and serve in the next administration.

In a recent interview with Sports Business Journal, White addressed such speculations and dismissed the possibility. Iterating his dedication to the UFC and combat sports, he said:

"That is a fact. I'm in the fight business, which is the dirtiest, nastiest business. We all hate each other, and we're all fighting every day. There's nothing dirtier than politics - it's disgusting, it's gross. I want nothing to do with it."

Catch Dana White's comments below (23:09):

Chael Sonnen believes Dana White could be roped in to serve in the Donald Trump administration

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Dana White potentially serving in Donald Trump's administration. The UFC icon firmly believes that White would be approached by someone from the Republican side with an offer.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Sonnen pointed out that White had already expressed an interest in serving as Trump's Chief of Staff in 2016 and said:

"If Donald Trump Jr. doesn't want to run, somebody in the party will speak to, in closed doors, I promise you, Dana White. And while Dana White would laugh at this right now, somebody will talk with him. I assure you that if they do that now, it will be blown off. However, Dana did say in 2016 that if Trump [senior] asked him to be Chief of Staff, he would leave the UFC and go be Chief of Staff."

Sonnen continued:

"Dana has never said anything in the history of him learning how to speak that is anything negative against the UFC, and he said, 'I would leave the UFC to go be Chief of Staff. I respect the president so much that if the president called on me, I would.' I'm just sharing with you that there is going to be a day when Dana will change his mind, and Dana White would win."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:57:19):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback