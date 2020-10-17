Dana White gives an update on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2; Skeptical about hosting the fight in a stadium

The first encounter between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier happened back in 2014, with The Notorious One putting on a striking clinic and defeating The Diamond via a first-round TKO. McGregor subsequently went on to win both the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Championships.

On the other hand, Poirier managed to capture the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship. However, The Diamond came up short in his quest to win the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. Poirier lost the fight via submission.

Poirer's most recent Octagon outing was a unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker in June of this year. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor last competed in January of this year, besting Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone via TKO in a fight that lasted just 40 seconds.

Now, both men are looking set for a rematch. The Notorious One even suggested a venue that could hold the fight as well.

Conor McGregor is open to fighting Dustin Poirier at the Cowboys stadium in Texas

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

Conor McGregor recently put forth a tweet, noting that he would love for his rematch against Dustin Poirier to take place at the AT&T stadium in Texas. McGregor asserted that the fight would have fans in attendance at the Cowboys stadium.

Poirier seemingly concurred with McGregor’s rematch offer via his own official social media account.

Jerry Jones, who is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys football team, had previously expressed his willingness to host a Conor McGregor fight at the AT&T stadium. Conor McGregor and Jerry Jones are no strangers to one another, with The Notorious One referring to the Dallas Cowboys owner as a “friend” in his tweet.

Now, Dana White has opened up about organizing the fight in a stadium and also provided an update on McGregor vs Poirier 2 as well.

Dana White is not sure about organizing Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 at a stadium venue

At a recent media scrum (video courtesy Chamatkar Sandhu), UFC President Dana White confirmed that both McGregor and Poirier have agreed to the rematch. The UFC President said that the only thing left to do is to get all the parties concerned to sign the contracts.

Dana White says the UFC just needs the contracts signed for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 to be official but puts the kibosh on the fight taking place at Cowboy Stadium.pic.twitter.com/8hqfbav4bB — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 16, 2020

Dana White also revealed that the UFC wouldn’t go ahead with organizing the event at a stadium venue. White stated:

“We’ve had a very good relationship with (Jerry) Jones for a long time and talked about the Dallas, Texas stadium forever. I’m not going into any arena where we’re going to fill a quarter of the arena or half of the arena or any of that stuff. So, when crowds are ready to come back, we’ll do crowds again.”

