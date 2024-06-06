Dana White goes on epic rant about Jake Paul's "f**king ridiculous" decision to box aging Mike Tyson

Jake Paul was set to face Mike Tyson in a professional boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, live on Netflix on July 20. The bout was postponed as the International Boxing Hall of Famer suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight late last month. Dana White recently criticized the social media personality, who is 27 years old, for his decision to face 'Iron Mike', who turns 58 years old later this month.

During an appearance on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz, the UFC CEO stated:

"If I brought up f**king Jake Paul, pretty much everybody in the room and the other room wants to see Jake Paul get knocked out... When this fight happens, Tyson will be 58 f**king years old. Under any circumstances, a f**king almost 60 year old man shouldn't be fighting a 27 year old f**king guy. Under any circumstances. Even if it's Mike Tyson, so it's f**king ridiculous."

White continued:

"When he actually fought someone who was a boxer, who had the same type of record he has, who was his age, and who was his size, he f**king lost so they're never going to go that f**king route again... I love Mike Tyson, but he's almost f**king 60 years old. My f**king back is killing me today, killing me. I have no idea why. I guess it's because I'm fifty f**king four."

White is not the first person to criticize the upcoming bout due to Tyson's advanced age. 'Iron Mike' has not entered the boxing ring since 2020 and has not competed professionally since 2005.

Ariel Helwani provides an update on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's planned boxing match was postponed with no announcement of a new date. Ariel Helwani provided an update during a recent episode of The MMA Hour, stating:

"I can tell you this, once the fight fell through, several names were presented to Netflix as replacement opponents to save the date, to save the event. And from what I was told, Netflix was steadfast that their first live boxing event, they want it to be Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. So, they had a handful of names. They were not interested. They want to wait for that and hope to do it in the fourth quarter."

While it is unclear what replacements were offered to Paul, it should be no surprise that Netflix wants Tyson involved. Despite retiring from professional boxing nearly twenty years ago, 'Iron Mike' remains among the sport's biggest stars.