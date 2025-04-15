Dana White and Hunter Campbell share honest take on influencer fighting during Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event 

Dana White and Hunter Campbell acknowledged that influencer fighting occupies its own niche in the combat sports space but criticized the participants for comparing themselves to professional athletes. In recent years, influencer fighting has gained significant commercial success. However, questions about its competitive relevance persist.

White and Campbell, the CEO and Chief Business Officer of the UFC, recently attended Adin Ross-led Brand Risk Promotions' BrandRisk006 event. When asked to share his thoughts on influencer fighting, White said:

"I think there's always going to be interest in people fighting that people know, that have some sort of fame. Some poeple hate them and other people love them. People are always going to be interested."

Ross inquired if the success of influencer fighting could be considered a "spit in the face" of professional fighters. Campbell weighed in, providing his perspective on the issue:

"My opinion is, it's not a spit in the face, but don't pretend that you're an elite level world champion. So, when you see an influencer, and he's calling out a guy like Teo, he's dedicated his entire life to becoming great at something. Don't insult him by pretending you're on the same level. Be honest about where you're at and what you're doing."

Check out Dana White and Hunter Campbell's comments below:

White has been critical of the influencer fighting circuit since it started gaining attention in the early 2020s, often referring to it as a "freak show". He has reiterated that he has no interest in influencer fighting, and making fights involving the best athletes in the world is the primary focus of his work.

Dana White's nonchalant advice to Adin Ross: "Stay out of this business"

The BrandRisk006 boxing event took place on April 11 and was streamed live on Kick. According to reports, the event attracted upwards of 120,000 live viewership and has been considered a success.

Dana White and Hunter Campbell praised Adin Ross, noting that the viewership was significantly higher than some of the UFC's rival MMA promotions.

However, when Ross mentioned the challenges of organizing the event and sought White's advice, the UFC CEO gave a cold response, stating:

"Stay out of this business. It's not as easy as it looks."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

White's statement reflects the harsh truth faced by many MMA promotions, which struggle to achieve consistent success despite using different business models. Unfortunately, the UFC has been criticized for monopolizing the industry, and many have accused the promotion of using draconian business practices that negatively impact the viability of other promotions.

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

