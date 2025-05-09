Dana White jumps between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena during heated faceoff, fans react: "Never seen JDM that p*ssed"

Tensions rose between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena in the recently held press conference. UFC CEO Dana White had to step in and separate the fighters due to their heated altercation.

After dethroning Leon Edwards to become the new welterweight champion, 'Remember the Name' is scheduled to make his first title defense against Della Maddalena at UFC 315 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Although the build-up to the fight had been relatively mellow, Muhammad and Della Maddalena were engaged in a heated face-off in the recently held press conference.

"INTENSE face off between Belal and JDM."

"INTENSE face off between Belal and JDM."

Check out the post below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Never seen JDM [Jack Della Maddalena] that pissed, he's always a chill guy."

Others wrote:

"Cmon [Belal Muhammad] don’t f*** this up !!! We need Islam [Makhachev] vs. [Ilia] Topuria !! LFG !!!"

"Belal and it’s not even going to be close JDM shouldn’t even be here."

"All this to just tussle on the ground for 30 minutes."

"Jack is gonna make this dude quit on the feet."

Belal Muhammad previews Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman is currently on a three-fight skid, losing to Leon Edwards twice and Khamzat Chimaev once. The former welterweight champion looks to get back into the win column with this upcoming fight against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier, Belal Muhammad shared his predictions for the fight, stating:

"[Kamaru Usman] is on a two-year hiatus. [Joaquin] Buckley has been going hard. He's been working, training, fighting well. He just dominated Colby [Covington]. Kamaru went to war with Colby. So I'm doing the math, Buckley is about to knock him out."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (17:32):

