Dana White lays out condition for Nick Diaz's return

UFC superstar Nick Diaz hasn't fought in six years now. His last fight was against Anderson Silva in 2015, and hence, when UFC president Dana White announced that 'Diablo' was coming back to fight this year, fans were ecstatic.

His brother Nate fought and lost at UFC 263 in one of the most entertaining fights on the card. However, a comeback fight for Nick will generate much more interest among the UFC faithful.

Dana White spoke to Oscar Willis from TheMacLife about a potential return and revealed his thoughts on what the UFC has planned for Nick Diaz.

"We're working on something for Nick. We're trying to get the Nick thing done right now. Like I said before, I'm confident he'll fight this year, but if he doesn't fight this year, he's not fighting," said Dana White.

Dana's comments do make sense. While Nick Diaz is a spectacular athlete and one of the best fighters out there, he's 37 now, and his window is closing fast. Willis asked White about the level of competition that the UFC will provide Nick with, and Dana answered:

"I'm hearing stories of him having incredible sparring sessions, the guy's still doing triathlons. A lot of times what happens is if a guy leaves for a while, they don't work out and they don't do anything for a few years. Not like going to the gym and mess around, but they are not training at that level. This kid's a world class athlete. So, I don't know, we'll see."

Dana White says Nick Diaz will not face Khamzat Chimaev in his comeback fight

Willis asked Dana White if Nick Diaz would return to fight rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev. Dana responded by saying:

"No, it won't be Khamzat."

While this does leave Nick Diaz's fans with more questions than answers, at least Khamzat Chimaev's future is cleared up. Dana revealed that the UFC is planning something for 'Borz' in October.

