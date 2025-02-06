Dana White makes astounding revelation about Ronda Rousey's historic loss to Holly Holm: “Came straight from filming a movie”

UFC president Dana White came on Australian celebrity businessman Mark Bouris' YouTube talk show, Straight Talk, ahead of this weekend's UFC 312. While most of the conversation was about the main event of the night, Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland II, White made a little segue into one of his former top stars, Ronda Rousey.

Since the fight is taking place in Australia, over 6500 miles from du Plessis' home country of South Africa, he and his team elected to train in the Land Down Under ahead of time to acclimate. This led to Dana White mentioning Rousey, who lost her belt via KO to Holly Holm in Melbourne, Australia back in 2015.

According to White, Rousery's team didn't do what du Plessis' team did. He shed light on the same, saying:

"Ronda Rousey, when she flew over here to Australia and lost to Holly Holm, she came straight from filming a movie, got here three days before the fight, had a hard time making weight because of it, and obviously the time difference. And you saw how that fight ended for Ronda."

Listen to Dana White here (1:37):

Dana White on Israel Adesanya getting KO'd in Saudi Arabia: "Anybody can get caught"

The conversation led to a common foe of both du Plessis and Strickland, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Strickland won the belt against 'Izzy' then dropped it to 'DDP', who then defended it against Adesanya. Just last weekend, 'The Last Stylebender' lost his third fight in a row in a stunning TKO upset courtesy of no.2-ranked Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

When asked how he felt about Adesanya, who was once one of the very best fighters in the UFC roster, getting knocked out like that, White said (2:51):

"Listen, 'Izzy' looked incredible in the first round. Absolutely picking him [Imavov] apart, chopping the calf kick the whole round. At the end of that first round, [Imavov's] face was all busted up, his leg was busted up. And 'Izzy' got caught in the second round. Anybody can get caught with a big punch."

When asked if he was suprised by the KO, Dana White reiterated:

"No, anybody can get caught."

With three straight losses - two being finishes - it's unclear where Israel Adesanya's career will go at this point. Still, with the UFC middlweight title being defended near his home turf, it's positive that the former champ will be keeping his eyes peeled.

