Dana White makes big announcement as former ONE star Mikey Musumeci signs historic BJJ contract with UFC: "This will be the first of many"

Dana White has announced that Mikey Musumeci has inked a historic BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) deal with the UFC. This marks the MMA organization's first-ever exclusive BJJ contract.

In an Instagram video posted to Dana White's official handle, the UFC CEO and president indicated that Musumeci's high-profile deal marked the initiation of their grand plans. The MMA promoter signaled that the UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling league, an integral part of the UFC umbrella since 2021, is set to witness massive additions.

Addressing Musumeci's signing, White stated:

"What's up, everybody. Over the course of the last year, I've been working on developing the best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu program in the world. I am excited to announce that we've signed Mikey Musumeci to the first-ever exclusive BJJ promotional agreement in the company's history."

Moreover, White noted that Musumeci will clash against Felipe Machado in the headlining match of UFC Fight Pass Invitational 9 at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on Dec. 5, 2024. The UFC head honcho said:

"If you don't know, Mikey is considered by many to be the best BJJ player in the world, and he is a multiple-time world champion and unbeaten over the past eight years at a 135 pounds. This will be the first of many we will sign over the coming months. Mikey will make his Fight Pass Invitational debut against Felipe Machado, live December 5th from Las Vegas at the Apex. And you can watch it live on UFC Fight Pass."

The signing comes after the 28-year-old recently announced his departure from the Singapore-based ONE Championship. Mikey Musumeci previously held the ONE flyweight championship in submission grappling. He suffered from pneumomediastinum earlier this year, has worked toward his recovery, and will return under the UFC banner.

Among Musumeci's list of accolades in the submission grappling dominion is being a five-time IBJJF world champion in the black belt category.

Veteran UFC personality Joe Rogan had words of high praise for Mikey Musumeci

Back in July 2022, Mikey Musumeci appeared on veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan's JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast. On episode #127 of the JRE MMA Show, the duo spoke about various topics, with Rogan notably reiterating his respect for 'Darth Rigatoni' and other BJJ competitors like him.

In October of that year, Rogan hosted American musician and celebrity Maynard James Keenan on JRE's episode #1887. Speaking about BJJ, Rogan asserted that "Jiu-Jitsu favors the analytical approach" and alluded to Musumeci's analytical attitude toward the art.

The podcast mogul also echoed the sentiments of many grappling fans, who often praise Musumeci for being an authentic version of himself rather than playing a character to gain popularity. Furthermore, praising 'Darth Rigatoni's' grappling prowess, Rogan asserted:

"That's why I love guys like Mikey Musumeci ... He is a fascinating fellow, who, I had him on the podcast. He's the smiliest assassin."

