Dana White makes opinion clear on working with boxing's sanctioning bodies for TKO Boxing promotion: "I am going to create our own belt"

Seems like Dana White is stepping into the boxing world on his terms. The UFC CEO has no interest in working with the major sanctioning bodies that control the sport.

Instead, he plans to create his own belt and structure, keeping things in-house under the TKO Boxing banner. White believes boxing has too many divisions and too many belts, which allegedly creates unnecessary confusion. He wants a simpler, more streamlined system that has worked well for the UFC.

During a recent interview with boxing journalist Dan Rafael, White shed light on his vision with TKO Boxing promotion, stating:

"I am going to create our own belt. But, we got to figure that out. I am not interested in working with sanctioning bodies. I have no interest in it whatsoever. These sanctioning organizations will continue to exist. Eddie Hearn isn’t going anywhere, he is still going to be around. And all these other guys that will still be promoting the sport of boxing are still going to be there and still do everything, I’m assuming, the way they always did." [H/t: MMA Mania]

He also clarified:

"I am doing less weight classes, not three fucking weight classes on one weight class... As of right here right now, I am going to live in my own little bubble and do my own thing. But, that doesn’t mean that I don’t respect the other guys that are out there, or dislike the other guys that are out there. That remains the same."

Eddie Hearn warns Dana White about the hustle required for the boxing business

Eddie Hearn sent a strong warning to Dana White as the UFC CEO prepares to enter the boxing world with TKO Boxing. White, who has criticized boxing’s structure for years, is now attempting to revolutionize it by creating a league similar to the UFC.

While Hearn and White have mutual respect, the British promoter made it clear that boxing is an unforgiving business. He cautioned White that the sport is full of unpredictable challenges. Speaking about White's venture in a recent interview with FightHype, Hearn said:

“Boxing is the worst business in the world. I hope these guys have got the appetite to be up all f*cking night and sleep with one eye open every single day. Because you’re not going to get control where you can go to bed.... And expect the industry and your situation to be exactly the same. It doesn’t work like that. Every f*cker is out there hustling every single day. Guess what? I’m one of them!"

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (2:45):

