Dana White may sack judges and referee from UFC 251

Dana White lambasted the judges at UFC 251 for wrongfully scoring the co-main event between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Dana White was also upset with referee Leon Roberts

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway ran it back in a rematch after their first fight last December at UFC 245, where the former won via unanimous decision to capture the featherweight title. The rematch at UFC 251 went differently, as Holloway put the champ to test in what proved to be a far more competitive battle than the last time. Although most people thought Max Holloway won the fight, the judges definitely thought otherwise and ended up giving the win to Volkanovski, with scores of 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47.

Following the event, Dana White was asked to comment on the scoring of the Holloway-Volkanovski fight and the UFC frontman blasted the judges for handing the win to Volkanovski on the night. (via BloodyElbow.com).

“You can’t leave it to these guys. We’ve got some bad judging. I’m sure (Holloway) is devastated. Did anybody here score it for Volkanovski? Anybody? Nobody in the media? I don’t know. We’ll have to figure it out.” White said.

“Looks like we’ve got to tighten up our refs and judges here on Fight Island.”

The UFC will hold three more events on Fight Island over the next two weeks, and the promotion may tighten up its officials. Unlike domestic events in the States where the athletic commission determines the judges, in the case of an international event like this one, the UFC has a say in who judges and officiates the fights so we can hope to see Dana White bringing in more competent judges.