Dana White names India, parts of China, and Africa as places the UFC is looking to visit

Over the past few years, the UFC has trotted all over the globe, having held more than 500 events worldwide and transforming MMA into the most popular combat sport in the modern era. However, there remain some places where the premier MMA organization in the world is yet to visit. During a pre-fight interview ahead of last week's blockbuster UFC 254 pay-per-view held at the Yas Islands, UFC president Dana White was asked about the places that the promotion is interesting in visiting after the pandemic situation is under control. (H/T Locker Room)

The Asian market is on the UFC's radar, claims Dana White

Dana White stated that the UFC is looking to visit India, the second-most populous country in the world, with over 1.3 billion people, along with parts of China. The reason White stated is a simple fact that both India and China, thanks to their massive population, are one of the biggest markets in the world and with the popularity of MMA growing rapidly in both countries, the promotion wants to take over the Asian market as well, which is currently dominated by ONE Championship.

“Let me think. Obviously, you start looking at places with massive populations like India and there are still places in China that we haven’t held an event yet. And we have a Chinese world champion [UFC Strawweight champion Weili Zhang],” Dana White said.

Apart from Asia, White also said that there's a possibility that the UFC might hold events in Africa as well given the fact that reigning Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman hails from the continent.

“We have a champ from Australia, we have a champ from Russia, China, Kamaru Usman is from Africa. So we have a lot of interesting places where we can put fights on.”

While the promotion's plans for 2020 had to be vastly altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with closed-door events being held at the UFC Apex facility and the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi; the promotion is set to get back with events and world tours with crowds as soon as the pandemic is under control.