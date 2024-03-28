Dana White names the one "ugly" thing in an otherwise perfect rapport with Conor McGregor

Dana White has consistently lauded his working relationship with superstar Conor McGregor. However, during a recent interview with Lex Friedman, White did admit to one negative aspect of dealing with the Irishman.

The cloud of uncertainty surrounding McGregor's return continues to linger. Despite constant teasing, no official comeback announcement has been made. Yet both maintain a seemingly positive rapport with each other. Their long history together on the business front has been financially fruitful for both individuals.

Appearing in the interview, White said:

“There’s literally no ugly. [McGregor] has been an incredible partner to work with. If Conor showed up to things on time, there wouldn’t be one f***ing bad thing I could say about Conor, you know what I mean? If you put a gun to my f***ing head, right, and said, don’t like motherf**r, tell me all the bad things about Conor McGregor. I would say the guy doesn’t show up on time. That’s it.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (50:31):

UFC commentator Jon Anik predicts Conor McGregor's return at UFC 303

Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the octagon could be on the horizon, with UFC commentator Jon Anik speculating a date during International Fight Week in June.

'The Notorious' has been absent from the sport since his leg injury in 2021 during his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier. This hiatus follows a promotion for his recent movie role. Despite the time away, fans eagerly await his comeback.

On the Jon Anik and Kenny Florian podcast, Anik analyzed the calendar, suggesting two potential dates for McGregor's return:

“If you look at the calendar, March 25, about three months from now 12-13 weeks away from UFC 303 I guess it would be. June 29, International Fight Week, that would seem to make a lot of sense.”

Check out Jon Anik's interview below (05:09):